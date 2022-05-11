ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Missing Philadelphia man, 25, found dead after being shot, beaten and burned

By Joshua Lynch
 3 days ago

A 25-year-old missing man was found dead after being shot, stabbed and burned in Philadelphia on May 4, according to local reports .

Francis Decero, of Philadelphia, was found dead after police received a report of a body in a bush near South 31st and Tasker streets in South Philadelphia, according to Fox 29 .

Cops said Decero, who was reported missing on April 26, was found shot, stabbed, beaten, and burned.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows when Decero was last seen double-parking a Jeep before getting into another car that drove off.

Family members found the Jeep out of gas, but there was no sign of Decero in the vehicle as they desperately continued searching for him.

After Decero was found dead, a candle-lighting and balloon release were held in his honor by family and friends.

“It all feels like a bad dream … At least we aren’t waiting around for him to walk through the door anymore,” said Decero’s sister in-law , Tara Persing. “Frankie left an imprint with everyone he came into contact with. He’s going to be missed by so many.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

A candle-lighting for Francis Decero, as friends and family came out to mourn the slain 25-year-old.
Facebook
Friends and family posted flyers and social media posts of Decero after he was reported missing from his home on April 26.
Philadelphia Police Department/Instagram

