Crazy 8s: Forest Hills Northern’s Jack Snow goes 8-for-8 and fans eight in doubleheader

We will be in a weather transition this weekend. The transition takes us from record heat Friday to almost cool by early next week. There will be a period of rain to sort out. The rain this weekend should mostly be centered on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The radar forecast shows you a development of rain right over Lower Michigan Saturday afternoon. You don’t really see a line of rainfall moving in from the west. This means the rain and thunderstorms will be created by afternoon heat creating instability and those storms.

