Crazy 8s: Forest Hills Northern’s Jack Snow goes 8-for-8 and fans eight in doubleheader

WEST BLOOMFIELD -- When the Oak Park girls were declared the winners of Thursday’s OAA Blue/Gold track and field championships at West Bloomfield High School, no one should have been surprised. After all, it was the ninth consecutive league title for the Knights as their dominant ways continued. However,...
Josh Rau ran off with Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week honors after smashing a 38-year-old Lowell High School record. Rau, a senior, ran 39.96 seconds in the 300 hurdles in a dual meet at home on May 3. That landed Rau on the MLive poll for the week of May 2-7, and readers selected him for the honor. The previous record of 40.01 was set in 1984 by Rob King.
Lumen Christi baseball player Cooper Cumberworth has been selected as the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for May 2-7. In a May 7 game against Grass Lake he had two RBIs, then later that day in a game against Onsted took the mound and struck out seven while driving in four runs with three hits at the plater.
Caden Vanden Berge has made it official. Forest Hills Eastern’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end has signed with Northern Illinois, located in DeKalb, Ill., where he will continue his education and football career. Click here to check out Vanden Berge’s announcement on his Twitter account. Vanden Berge will join...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP. -- Darrin McAllister will be the first to admit that he is not a fan of heights. The West Bloomfield girls basketball coach is much happier with his feet on the ground. On Tuesday afternoon, however, McAllister traveled up to the West Bloomfield gymnasium rafters on a...
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – Brooke Moeller has endured a flustering and frustrating softball season. Yet prefers to focus on the fun. Despite John Glenn’s rebuilding season that has been short on successes, Moeller provides the kind of upbeat leadership that keeps the game in perspective. “She goes out...
CORRECTION: Well, there was an error with this week’s poll closing on time. Due to that and some potential voting cache issues, we’re declaring Co-Athlete of the Week winners this week. Woodhaven softball sophomore Grace Usher and Detroit U-D Jesuit track and field senior Jaiden Reed were in...
JACKSON -- Baseball and softball teams will take the field Friday and Saturday for the Al Glick Classic, with games played around the Jackson area. Six softball teams are split into two brackets. In the Matt Soper Bracket are Bronson, Springport and Western. In the Don Wheeler Bracket are Jackson, Reading and Vandercook Lake.
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for May 12, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BASEBALL: GLENN TAKES TWO AT DOW DIAMOND. The John Glenn baseball...
TV5's Sports Director Scot Johnson has a preview of the upcoming Flint City Bucks season. The Flint City Bucks hit the practice field to get ready for their season opener. First place in the Saginaw Valley League is up for grabs as Davison girls’ soccer hosts Midland Dow. Flint...
PINCONNING, MI – Bay City Western coach Stefanie Wilson sees one name on the record board but envisions another. She looks forward to the day when she can place senior Erica Albrecht’s name up on that board – and take her own name down. “I would love...
Down to its final out, Michigan finally figured out Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams, and will play for Saturday’s Big Ten Tournament softball championship as a result. After just one hit through six innings on Friday evening, the Wolverines entered the seventh down 1-0. The first two batters were retired...
Why go to Missouri to visit Tom Sawyer’s cave when we have many caves here in Michigan? We have some cool ones in the Upper Peninsula, but in southwest Michigan there’s another one that you don’t have to travel far to check out. This cave was carved by glaciers – it’s Bear Cave, and you’ll find it a few miles north of Buchanan in Berrien County.
Carson Eby’s slow start to the season didn’t faze Davenport University. The big games were coming. And when they did, everybody knew Eby would be ready. A two-time state champion with the Bay City Western baseball team, Eby doesn’t just know how to play in the biggest of games, he has the ability to thrive in them. So when Davenport danced off the field Sunday as Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion, it surprised nobody that Eby was at the heart of it.
The Lumen Christi baseball team picked up an 11-2 win over Leslie on Thursday. The Titans broke things open with three runs in the first, one in the second and five more in the third. Cooper Cumberworth had four hits and drove in three runs. Garrett Swan and Max McCluskey...
EAST LANSING – For the first time in nearly three decades, Michigan State will have a new head coach on its softball field next spring. Jacquie Joseph announced her retirement on Thursday after 29 seasons as the Spartans’ head softball coach. She will move into an administrative role in the Michigan State athletic department.
We will be in a weather transition this weekend. The transition takes us from record heat Friday to almost cool by early next week. There will be a period of rain to sort out. The rain this weekend should mostly be centered on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The radar forecast shows you a development of rain right over Lower Michigan Saturday afternoon. You don’t really see a line of rainfall moving in from the west. This means the rain and thunderstorms will be created by afternoon heat creating instability and those storms.
The Elias Brothers Big Boy Restaurant on West Superior Street near the U.S.-131 expressway indeed appears to be closed permanently. Tonya Lyons, administrator of the Wayland Community Chapter Facebook page, commented today, “Yes it’s true Big Boy in Wayland is closed permanently! Just thought I would post this since we’ve been getting this question asked a lot!”
If you want to fish in Michigan, but aren’t quite sure where to go, the Department of Natural Resources has your back. They released Great Lakes Fishing Roadmaps that list starting points and information on various areas where you can fish. Check out the maps below. Roadmap to fishing...
