Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures keep surging

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Summer preview holds steady for a few more days. If you have enjoyed these past few days, you will really enjoy what we have left in the tank. These warm temperatures will remain in the...

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping you’ve enjoyed this awesome week of weather because we do have a few changes working in. That means the chance for scattered storms over the weekend and a much more active setup into next week. That big system off the east coast...
LEXINGTON, KY
Anita Durairaj

The highest point in Kentucky may be prone to collapse

Black Mountain in Kentucky is the tallest point in the state. Its summit elevation is 4,145 feet. The mountain peak is located in Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky. The peak is about 500 feet taller than any other mountain in Kentucky. The summit lies above the towns of Lynch, Kentucky and Applachia, Virgina.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing a rise in COVID and flu cases in Kentucky right now. “I think any time you get a lot of people together, if you have an infection there, it’s going to spread easier,” physician Dr. Jeff Foxx said. The state released...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (5/12/2022)

WATCH | ‘Mental health is part of health:’ Doctors, activists addressing stigmas of mental illness. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and activists are using this time to address the stigma and also reach people who need help. WATCH | WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy leads toast for Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How a Rowan Co. market is showcasing local and giving back to the community

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know the price of just about everything has gone up when it comes to groceries. For many families, choosing what items to buy means others getting left on the store shelf. A new grocery store in Morehead is offering up some help and in turn is another great example of our Commonwealth of Kindness.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball and 5-star prospect Maddie Scherr has committed to Kentucky. The Oregon transfer announced her decision on Twitter Friday night. As a sophomore last season with the Ducks, Scherr started in 28 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Scherr...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Corbin WR transfers to Boyle County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Tom Greer confirmed Dakota Patterson is transferring to Boyle County. The four-star wide receiver has several Division 1 offers, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Purdue and West Virginia. Patterson finished the 2021 season with 32 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Former Corbin head coach Justin...
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Three-day early voting period set to begin in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing for three days of early voting, starting Thursday. While the Fayette County clerk expects small crowds for the primary, he does have several concerns looking ahead to November. This is the first time we’ll see early voting in Kentucky. “The legislature allowed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

What is SoulFeast? Eat. Experience. Entertain.

Sponsored - SoulFeast Week is a ten-day celebration of black culinary culture highlighting black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in Central Kentucky. Through educational exhibits, curated experiences, and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support black businesses by putting their money where their mouths are, literally.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
matadornetwork.com

Kentucky Has Over 130 Caves. These Are the 7 You Don’t Want To Miss.

Kentucky is synonymous with a few classic all-American staples: the Kentucky Derby, fried chicken, and baseball bats. So threatening your Derby betting bookie with a Louisville Slugger while simultaneously chowing down on KFC might sound like the ultimate Kentucky experience. You would, however, be missing out on one of the most beautiful and underrated pastimes in the state: exploring the many caves in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Turnout light so far for early voting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting for Kentucky’s primary election is underway. Laurel County has 15 voting centers, as going to a precinct has become a thing of the past. “I think it’s silly to have voting precincts,” said voter Frank Cornett. “You should be able to vote...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Six people hurt in Boyle County crash

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Boyle County. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Forkland Rd., just east of the Forkland Community Center. The details of the crash are not known, but emergency officials tell us the six...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022. The owners of Kentucky Derby 148 winner Rich Strike have announced they will not be running the horse in the Preakness States. Rick Dawson, owner of Rich Strike, issued the following statement:. “Our original plan for Rich...
LOUISVILLE, KY

