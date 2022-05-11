ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mayor Adams Lashes Out After NYPD Officer Was Shot

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFOuV_0fa77uoS00

Mayor Adams is furious after a New York City police officer was shot in the Bronx by a career criminal.

“The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable,” Adams said.

Officer Dennis Vargas and his partner tried to talk to a man they spotted walking near Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Rameek Smith, began to run and then there was an exchange of gunfire. Vargas was shot in the arm and Smith was struck in the head and later died.

Adams said Smith had multiple prior arrests and was out on the street awaiting sentencing after he was caught in 2020 jumping a turnstile with a gun. The mayor said this is why he’s cracking down on fare evasion and why changes are needed to the state’s bail reform law.

“The same criminals are continuing to come out in our streets committing violence over and over again,” Adams said.

Officer Vargas was treated and released from the hospital.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 13

Pink lady A
3d ago

Talk. talk. talk. talk but you have the police arrest a lady in the subways selling fruit...While the real Animal thugs are roaming the streets...Wow!!!

Reply
11
Kay22 K
3d ago

Elections have consequences, this is what happens when you vote for someone based on one thing, race and absolutely NO QUALIFICATIONS

Reply
6
Dee
3d ago

He is not a mayor he just parades around like a peacock and does nothing for the residents criminals rule

Reply
11
Related
NBC New York

2 Teens Shot in Brooklyn After Dispute: NYPD

A pair of teenagers were hospitalized late Friday when a dispute at a Brooklyn NYCHA building led to a gunman opening fire, police said overnight. Authorities were trying to track down the shooter Saturday responsible for firing on two teenage boys at the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Prowler Wanted for Kissing, Groping Woman on 3 Train

Police in New York City hope to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting a subway rider on a southbound 3 train late last month. Authorities said a 36-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. prior to the train's arrival at the Park Place station. The unknown assailant kissed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot inside Bronx park, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot inside a park in the Bronx early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at around 2 a.m., according to officials. They found 27-year-old Miguel Rodriguez unconscious and unresponsive inside Joyce Kilmer Park, at the corner of […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting that killed a man and injured two others in the Bronx in April, the NYPD announced Friday. Ariel Martinez, a 23-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Martinez was allegedly one of two people […]
BRONX, NY
wabcradio.com

Outrage After Prosecutors Slash Sentences for Pair of NYC Lawyers Who Firebombed NYPD Van During 2020 BLM Riots

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Lighter sentences we doled out for two people who firebombed an empty NYPD van during Black Lives Matter protests during the 2020 riots. The NYPD Patrolman’s Benevolent Association President Pat lynch is blasting the decision, asking the judge to impose as stiff a sentence as possible. During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court in October of 2021, 35-year-old Colinford Mattis and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman faced ten years in prison, but now they now face just two years in jail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Mayor#Sentencing#Fare Evasion#Nycmayor#Nypdpc#Nypd42pct#Nypd News#Nypdnews
CBS New York

3 arrested after wild smash-and-grab robbery, chase in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on camera at a Yonkers jewelry store led to hours of drama as police pursued the suspects into a quiet neighborhood.Police said the four suspects are from the Bronx and have criminal records. Three were in custody Friday.The hard-working store owner told CBS2 he's outraged."They came, and there was fighting with them, grabbing the jewelry inside and pushing them outside," Tony Montana said.Montana was cleaning up and adding up the value of what was stolen.Thursday afternoon, brazen robbers used a crowbar and sledge hammer to smash Montana's display window and grab...
YONKERS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

NYC bus driver attacked after refusing to make unscheduled stop

NEW YORK - A couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver. It happened on a bus in the Bronx last Thursday. New York City Police Department officials say that the man and woman approached a BX18 bus that was between stops at about 4 p.m. in Mount Eden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: Brooklyn man stabbed to death in Manhattan

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed in Greenwich Village early Friday morning, the NYPD says. Police say the stabbing happened just before 1:30 a.m. at West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers found Samer Abdalla from Bay Ridge with stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the...
NBC New York

Woman Beaten With Mop Handle on NYC Street in Possible Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly whacked a 22-year-old woman with a mop handle multiple times in a possible bias case in Brooklyn earlier this year. The attack happened in late March and though it's not clear why police are just releasing the details now, they say the suspect is still at large.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
799
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy