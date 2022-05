The Marshall County Election Board members opened a hearing Friday afternoon to hear testimony concerning a violation on a campaign finance report filed by Stan Klotz. A complaint was filed by Nicole Haskins in April where she claimed that Klotz did not include a banking institution on his campaign finance report that would hold campaign donations. The board found that to be a violation in a subsequent public meeting and set the hearing for Friday, May 13, at 12:15 p.m. ET at the Clerk’s Office.

