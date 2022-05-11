ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co:Create Raises $25M in Seed Round Led by A16z

 3 days ago
The $25 million seed round is said to be used for the development of the company and the expansion of its team. Co:Create, a crypto startup has raised 25 million in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The Co:Create seed round was supported by other investors including “Tom Brady’s...

Neo Financial Attains Unicorn Status Following CAD$185M Funding Round

Calgary neobank Neo Financial joined a handful of tech companies with unicorn status in Alberta following a round led by Valar Ventures. Canadian fintech company Neo Financial recently became the latest company to attain unicorn status after concluding a $145 million (CAD$185 million) Series C exercise. The Calgary-based digital bank with over 1 million customers stated that New York-based Valar Ventures led the funding round. Other participating investors included Tribe Capital, Altos Ventures, Blank Ventures, Gaingels, Maple VC, and Knollwood Advisory.
Tiger VC DAO: Outfit for Decentralized Venture Capital Investments

Tiger VC DAO is a platform that is open to every investor but early access is guaranteed by purchasing one of the 999 NFTs that is billed to be launched in about 2 days. The decentralized ecosystem can be turned into a centralized investment zone with the dominating role of big venture capital firms. The need to return power, as it relates to investing in blue-chip startups in the ecosystem, accounts for why Tiger VC Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) was established.
Chainalysis Secures $170M in Series F Funding Round, Pushes Company’s Valuation to $8.6B Valuation

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.
Block Publishes Q1 2022 Financial Report, Cash App Performance Takes Center Stage

Digital payments company Block missed analysts estimates for Q1 2022, but reported $1.73 billion in Bitcoin sales via Cash App. Block, formerly known as Square, (NYSE: SQ) reported its Q1 2022 earnings report late Thursday, which missed analysts’ expectations. According to the payments firm, revenue realized for the period ended March 31st was $3.96 billion. Although it represented a 22% year-over-year (YoY) increase, this figure still fell off the $4.1 billion general consensus estimate according to FactSet.
Coinbase Assures Safety of Funds Despite Perceived Bankruptcy Fears

Following a social media firestorm about customers’ funds due to impending bankruptcy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has cleared the air. Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has moved to assuage investors that their funds are safe amid bankruptcy protection fears. Armstrong’s gesture comes after its recent Q1 2022 report. In the quarterly report, Coinbase reported its first loss of $430 million, sparking suggestions that user funds were at risk in the case of bankruptcy. This suggestion set off alarm bells and gained traction on social media, prompting Armstrong to step in and quell the assumptions.
Talos Becomes Latest Crypto Unicorn after Funding Round

Using the funds, Talos will expand its institutional-grade digital asset platform. The firm will also pursue further expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Crypto trading firm Talos has raised $105 million in its most recent funding round. The firm reached a $1.25 billion valuation to become the latest crypto unicorn, after the completion of its Series B round. General Atlantic led the funding round.
Plutus Gains Massive Traction from New 8% Crypto Cashback Programme

The Plutus Rewards & Accounts 2.0 offering was initially launched on March 31 and it included three new subscription plans and 4 new staking levels. Plutus, a crypto startup that offers crypto cashback is seeing massive traction in its growth trends as it steps up its influence amongst competitors in the space.
StarryNift Announces $10M Funding to Power Its Metaverse Launch

The emergence of the StarryNift ecosystem will be marked with an Anniversary Carnival before the end of May. StarryNift, a metaverse gaming platform has announced it has successfully raised the sum of $10 million in pre-A funding round to power the launch of its upcoming Starryverse. According to email statements shared with Coindesk, the funding round was led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG), one of the first and largest shareholders of ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok.
Blockchain Gaming Startup Untamed Planet Raises $24M in Series A

Two players will work together on projects focusing on the emerging Metaverse space and NFTs. The first sale of NFTs shall go live later this month. On Thursday, May 5, blockchain-based gaming startup Untamed Planet announced that it has raised $24.3 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands. The startup seeks to build 3D immersive nature games using metaverse concepts and non-fungible tokens.
Grayscale Investments Had ‘Productive’ Meeting with SEC over Conversion of GBTC to Spot Bitcoin ETF

Grayscale Investments stated in its SEC meeting report that GBTC has expanded to accommodate more than 865,000 investors. Grayscale Investments recently had a private meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convince the regulator to approve the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In October 2021, Grayscale Investments submitted an application to the SEC for the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF. Since then, the regulator has not concluded a decision. However, there are currently plans for a final verdict on the 6th of July. The GBTC becoming a traded ETF on the NYSE would result in more access to BTC and enhance security.
Haun Ventures Leads $11M Seed Round for Web3 Platform Highlight

Using Highlight’s toolkit, creators can tailor their community’s visual appearance to their preference and design and mint NFTs. Web3 community platform Highlight has successfully completed an $11 million seed funding round. The round was led by former Andreessen Horowitz partner Katie Haun’s VC Haun Ventures and backed by 1kx, A_Capital, SciFi VC, Floodgate, Coinbase Ventures, 35 Ventures, Polygon Studios, Mischief VC, DAOJones, Offline Ventures, Gokul Rajaram, Lenny Rachitsky, WME, Method Management and ThreeSixZero among others.
Investment Bank Nomura Starts Trading Crypto Derivatives amid Market Collapse

Despite giving in to customers’ demands by starting to trade crypto, Nomura is consciously staying away from spot markets. Traditional financial institutions are gradually hopping on the crypto train, and Japan-based investment bank Nomura may just be the latest aboard. Towing the same path as the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Nomura has also started offering Bitcoin (BTC) over-the-counter derivatives to its clients.
Crypto Critic Roubini to Work on Creating Tokenized Dollar

Nouriel Roubini plans to bring about a tokenized US dollar – United Sovereign Governance Gold Optimized Dollar – as a stable inflation-proof hedge. Eminent Iranian-American economist Nouriel Roubini is advocating for a tokenized version of the US dollar as a “stable asset.” According to Roubini, an avowed crypto critic, the “United Sovereign Governance Gold Optimized Dollar” will act as a hedge against inflation.
Elon Musk’s Close Friend Jason Calacanis Raising Funds for Twitter Takeover

Calacanis wants at least a $250,000 financial commitment from interested investors, from which he will take an $18,000 fee. Despite the fact that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has won the bid to buy social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for $44 billion, there is still a need to bankroll the deal, and Jason Calacanis, one of Musk’s friends, wants to be a part of the takeover.
Binance and Sequoia Capital amongst Firms Bankrolling Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

The move by Changpeng Zhao and the Binance exchange to fund Elon Musk’s visions for Twitter is a very ambitious one. Elon Musk’s takeover of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has drawn a concerted effort from a number of investors as shown in a filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. According to the updated Schedule 13D filing, Binance exchange, the world’s largest trading platform is bankrolling the acquisition bid with the sum of $500 million as one of the equity shareholders in the new entity.
Galaxy Digital Posts Q1 2022 Results, Records Loss of $111.7 Million

Galaxy Digital revealed quite the loss in its Q1 2022 report and has blamed unrealized losses from digital assets for the plunge. Crypto merchants bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSE: GLXY) recently posted its Q1 financial report for 2022, which showed a sizable loss of $111.7 million. The loss for the period ended March 31st came amid a general slump in the prices of digital currencies. In addition, it also compares to the $858.2 million gain that Galaxy Digital recorded in the same quarter a year ago.
