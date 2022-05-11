ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

By Greg Roumeliotis
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) shares have plunged to their lowest level since the social media company agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk for $44 billion on April 25, raising questions over whether the world's richest person will try to renegotiate the deal.

On Tuesday, the implied probability of the deal closing at the agreed price fell below 50% for the first time, when Twitter shares dropped below $46.75. That is halfway between the deal price and the price of the shares before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company on April 4. read more

The shares closed at $47.26, giving the company a market value of $36 billion.

News that Musk would lift a ban on former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, while significant politically, did not move the stock. read more

Twitter shares have plunged along with the wider collapse in technology stocks, as investors fretted over inflation and a possible economic slowdown. Some investors, such as short seller Hindenburg Research, have speculated about whether Musk would try to negotiate a lower deal price before closing. read more

Musk has not indicated he is planning to re-open negotiations and his representatives have declined to comment on the issue.

Here are answers to some key questions.

WHY WOULD MUSK WANT TO RENEGOTIATE THE DEAL?

Musk has an estimated net worth of almost $240 billion according to Forbes, yet most of his wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), the electric car maker he leads.

Musk has already moved to raise some cash to fund the acquisition of Twitter. He sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares and took out a $12.5 billion margin loan secured against his Tesla stock. Last week he reduced that margin loan to $6.25 billion after bringing in co-investors. Musk said in a regulatory filing he may seek more funding for the deal. read more

While Musk has said he does not care about the economics of buying Twitter, some investors think the 27% drop in Tesla shares since he revealed his stake is driven partly by concerns he may have to sell more shares. Therefore Tesla's stock would be under less pressure if Musk can negotiate a lower acquisition price. Some co-investors may egg him on if they become concerned about overpaying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LM8Ys_0fa772fp00
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HOW COULD MUSK NEGOTIATE A LOWER PRICE?

Musk can threaten to walk away from the deal unless Twitter's board agrees to reopen negotiations. He is contractually obligated to pay a $1 billion break-up fee, but Twitter would have to sue to get more than that in damages or try to force Musk to complete the deal.

There is plenty of precedent for a renegotiation. Several companies repriced agreed acquisitions when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020 and delivered a global economic shock.

In one instance, French retailer LVMH (LVMH.PA) threatened to walk away from a deal with Tiffany & Co. The U.S. jewelry retailer agreed to lower the acquisition price by $425 million to $15.8 billion.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the biggest U.S. mall operator, managed to cut its purchase price of a controlling stake in rival Taubman Centers Inc by 18% to $2.65 billion.

ARE THERE RISKS TO TRYING TO RENEGOTIATE?

There is no certainty that the strategy would work, and it could end up costing Musk more money.

First, Musk would have to convince Twitter he would really walk away. Then there are legal hurdles, including a "specific performance" clause that the social media company can cite for a judge to force Musk to complete the deal.

Acquirers who lose such a case are almost never forced to complete an acquisition, but target companies can seek monetary relief for the price of the abandoned deal.

Companies that have fought acquirers in court include medical technology firm Channel Medsystems Inc, which sued Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) for trying to walk away from their $275 million deal. In 2019, a judge ruled the deal should be completed and Boston Scientific paid Channel Medsystems an undisclosed settlement.

Acquirers seeking an out sometimes turn to "material adverse effect" clauses in their merger agreement, arguing the target company has been significantly damaged. But the language in the Twitter deal agreement, as in many recent mergers, does not allow Musk to walk away because of a deteriorating business environment, such as a drop in demand for advertising or because Twitter's shares have plunged.

Musk also waived his right to carry out due diligence when he negotiated the Twitter deal, trying to get the company to accept his "best and final" offer. This makes it harder for him to argue in court that Twitter misled him.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When an asset or index declines in value...
STOCKS
Essence

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer Named Highest-Paid Female CEO In 2021

Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. According to a recent report, Roz Brewer is demolishing it. The Walgreens CEO was reported to be the highest-paid female chief executive in 2021,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Twitter Inc#Hindenburg Research#Forbes
Reuters

ProFrac prices IPO below target range to raise $288 million

(Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the firm at $1.7 billion. The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between $21 and $24...
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Dogecoin Surges 23%, Unphased by Musk's Announced Delay to Buy Twitter

Dogecoin is up this morning despite a tweet from Tesla's CEO that he's temporarily suspending his intended purchase of the social media platform. On Friday, Elon Musk tweeted to his 92 million Twitter followers that his plans to buy the social media platform are on hold for now as he researches the number of fake accounts across the social network.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy