Grand Haven, MI

'Propuesta de negocio': GHCS students present business plans at local bank, many in Spanish

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
BTO's “Takin’ Care of Business” synchronized with echoes and influxes of divergent languages that bounced off the walls of Fifth Third Bank's Robbins Road branch office Tuesday morning.

Forty-four Grand Haven Christian School fourth- and fifth-grade students pitched their Market Day ideas to several bank employees — including four bilingual loan officers — and received grants to bring their fledgling businesses to life.

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
Community Policy