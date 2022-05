Hard to believe, but it’s coming up on a full decade since The East Room opened on Gallatin Avenue. In summer 2012, the intimate and distinctive room joined across-the-street neighbor FooBar (which became The Cobra in 2016), turning their little stretch of the East Side into an analog of Elliston Place’s Rock Block. Way back when, our concert review column The Spin covered one of the first big public events in the space, the third installment of the quarterly fest East Nashville Underground.* Even then, it felt like it was shaping up to be a cool spot and a welcome addition to the city’s indie venue scene, and time has proven that hunch correct.

