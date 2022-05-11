ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

There’s a component of Tyrann Mathieu that the Kansas City Chiefs will really miss

By Sam McDowell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaUYp_0fa764P400

Three years ago, as the Chiefs sought to change the productivity of their defense by first altering those who influenced it, they pinpointed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu as their guy. They were lured by his talent, to be sure, but only further persuaded by the personality. They needed both — a Pro Bowl player who could also project as the loudest voice in the room.

There was a bit of an abnormality to a potentially idealistic notion of marrying the two with one player, even if only at first — the newest guy on the roster doesn’t always feel the most comfortable barking out the orders. So Mathieu conjured an idea. He would invite the entire defense to his house every week, with a really simple goal in mind.

“I just tried to get to know dudes,” he said. “That’s how I came about it.”

Three years later, Mathieu is headed to New Orleans on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints. He is genuinely happy to call the Superdome his new home after attending high school only 3.5 miles north of the Saints’ venue.

But his initial preference this offseason was to stay in Kansas City. He emphasized that when we met for an hourlong conversation last month , describing his immediate emotions as heartbreak. That talk produced a column identifying what Mathieu will miss about playing with the Chiefs.

Now, it’s time to talk about what the Chiefs will miss about the player. Let’s start the weekly tradition — Thursday nights at the Mathieus. Teammates watched football together; they played cards; Mathieu ordered dinner. It might seem consequential. But it’s something. And for now, it’s something missing.

“That’s where we really connected,” Mathieu said during our interview last month. “A lot of people have walls up. But that was the chance to really connect. And when you feel like you know a guy, you know how to coach him, how to teach him, how to help him become the best player he can be..”

This all underscores what was always going to be the most difficult component of valuing Mathieu as he entered free agency again this offseason. How much extra are you willing to pay for what basically amounts to good leadership?

The Chiefs wanted to get younger and faster defensively this offseason, a worthwhile objective that they’ve largely accomplished, including with the addition of 25-year-old safety Justin Reid to ultimately replace Mathieu.

But it’s a give and take.

They will take the speed. They will take the youth. They will take a player entering his prime.

But they will return the leadership. For now, at least. It’s a really young secondary. Reid, L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton are 25; Juan Thornhill is 26; first-round pick Trent McDuffie is 21. Those are the projected starters in what players have often described as a complicated defensive system under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Think it might be beneficial to have Mathieu in the room? Heck, even the Chiefs do.

“Somebody else will have to step into that and pick their game up,” head coach Andy Reid said. “We were lucky to have him here, where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads.

“Sure loved having him here.”

The Chiefs would prefer not to pay players $11 million annually when they are entering their 30s. It falls into the category of erring on the side of losing a player one year too early rather than one or two years too late. And it’s a good philosophy.

It’s just not without its drawbacks. Mathieu is a Pro Bowl player because of his study habits as much as his God-given talent on the other side of multiple knee surgeries. He quite literally sat in the front of the room during film sessions. He would arrive at the Chiefs facility as early as 6 on some mornings.

He led by example.

And hands-on.

He would send teammates text messages frequently — sometimes they were words of encouragement; other times they provided the Xs and Os specific assignments. Who assumes that role now?

On Monday, I asked defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, a Chiefs’ seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, if he’d heard yet from any of the veteran players in the secondary.

Not yet, he said.

I don’t mean to make too much of that, because it’s not the case of anyone dropping the ball. It is, however, a reminder that the guy who eagerly picked the ball up from the floor is no longer here. And maybe that will come. Maybe Reid will fill that role. Maybe it will be more of a collective effort.

Or maybe the Chiefs will miss that part.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Jerry Hughes just made Melvin Ingram more expensive

The Houston Texans’ signing of Jerry Hughes likely just made Melvin Ingram more expensive for the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this week, the Houston Texans added former Buffalo Bills edge Jerry Hughes as part of a massive reinvention of the team’s pass rush. Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, this latest signing is going to make their own target in Melvin Ingram that much more expensive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Jerome Bettis news

After a promise he made almost 30 years ago, Jerome Bettis, a.k.a. “The Bus,” has finally graduated from Notre Dame. Bettis tweeted about his accomplishments on Thursday. “A promise made, a promise kept,” The Bus wrote. “28 years after leaving Notre Dame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as [a] reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start.”
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans sign LSU CB Derek Stingley

The Houston Texans are making headway with their 2022 NFL draft class. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley to a four-year rookie deal worth $34.6 million. The Texans picked Stingley No. 3 overall in the draft to shore...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
694
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy