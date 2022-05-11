ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Does the Kansas City VA discriminate? These Black former employees are going to court

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Current and former Black employees at medical centers run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, including in Kansas City and Topeka, claim they’ve experienced systemic racial discrimination. Some of the charges go back years.

Lawyers have filed dozens of federal lawsuits in Missouri and Kansas claiming the VA tolerates a racially hostile and abusive work environment.

The lawsuits, the most recent filed last month, allege workers endured racial slurs and sexually suggestive language from superiors. Plaintiffs also said supervisors repeatedly passed them over for promotions. They also claim the VA ignored their complaints and that they faced backlash for speaking out.

If those caring for our veterans in the nation’s largest health care system face harassment, that’s disgraceful. And if the VA looks the other way, Congress should investigate.

“For an organization to have (dozens of) active complaints of discrimination is unheard of,” said Cain Davis, a retired VA employee now working as a consultant with individuals and companies involved in civil rights complaints.

Responding to the lawsuits piling up, the Kansas City VA Medical Center said in a statement to to The Star that it “is proud of its diverse and inclusive culture,” and “does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. … Every discrimination complaint is thoroughly investigated and handled appropriately.”

The statement added that the Kansas City VA medical center is committed to inclusion and last year hired its first diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

At the VA Eastern Kansas in Topeka, after current and former employees aired complaints about being discriminated against, the facility’s director Rudy Klopfer said, “Diversity is so very important to me,” and it is “what makes the strength of the VA and taking care of our veterans.”

Unfortunately, many of the VA’s workers don’t share Klopfer’s view that the VA takes diversity seriously. Last Wednesday, Davis led a group of current and former VA workers who called on the VA Eastern Kansas to end the discrimination they said has been unaddressed for years.

“I know personally of a young lady who killed herself over discrimination, so I don’t take it lightly,” Davis said. “These people are victims.”

Last summer, former Kansas City VA Medical Center employee Michael Hill, who is Black, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court alleging he was frequently called “boy” by supervisors, and on other occasions he was called “a crackhead.”

In 2018, another former Kansas City VA employee, Monica Watson, who worked as a medical records coding specialist, claimed her supervisor frequently used racial epithets directed toward Black women and referred to the women who worked for her as “the black bitches.”

And in a suit filed in April, DaShaun McCray, a nurse manager who worked at the VA hospital in Wichita, alleged she was forced to leave her job because she was “severely and pervasively” harassed and discriminated against because of her race.

After David Isaacks, the former director of the Kansas City VA, resigned last year amid allegations of systemic racism, Nimrod Chapel, an attorney representing current and former VA employees, said the departure opened up an opportunity for the VA, “particularly in Kansas City,” to change its ways. The agency needs to “accept responsibility for the conduct and harm that has been brought, not only to the employees — Black, female, male, veterans included — but also people receiving services there,” Chapel said.

If any of these allegations are true — and there are so many, it’s hard to think none are — the continuing blight of racism hurts and diminishes all employees working at the VA and caring for veterans.

With so many veterans needing its services, including those involved in the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the VA can hardly afford to keep paying out millions of dollars in civil lawsuit settlements when it should be focusing on patients’ care.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Wichita, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Former Jefferson City man missing in Kansas City

UPDATE: Mitchell is no longer listed as missing after making contact with authorities. A Missing Person’s Report is filed in Kansas City for a former Jefferson City man. Gerald Mitchell, 41, was last heard from Sunday on social media. Family and officials have had no luck making contact with him through various means.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Va Hospital#Va Medical Center#Lawsuits#Racism#Va#Congress
WIBW

Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oswego cattle trader has been banned for life and ordered to pay a heft fine after repeatedly violating federal livestock laws. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal court has fined, John Rife, of Oswego, a repeat violator of statutory regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
OSWEGO, KS
inkansascity.com

Kansas City High School A Cappella Group Crowned Best in the Country

Ever wish you could experience the magic of Glee in real life?. In Kansas City, a group of teens from 13 Kansas and Missouri high schools are living that dream, and they were just named the 2022 National Champions at The Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella in New York City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
KMBC.com

Fire heavily damages Kansas City duplex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, duplex was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. Kansas City Fire Department firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of White Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials on the scene said smoke and flames were visible from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Charges allege Pennsylvania felon strangled girlfriend at Overland

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pennsylvania felon is facing domestic assault charges in north St. Louis County after strangling his girlfriend at a rental property in Overland. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ameal Jones assaulted his girlfriend on April 29 inside a short-term rental property in the 9400 block of Minerva Avenue. Police found the girlfriend with a swollen face with dried blood around her lips and face. A witness told investigators Jones strangled his girlfriend and punched her several times. The girlfriend told police Jones beat her more every time she called for help.
OVERLAND, MO
kchi.com

Hall’s Capture By US Marshals

Jennifer Anne Hall’s arrest on the Livingston County warrant for alleged 1st Degree Murder was handled by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals became involved once she was formally charged and provided assistance to the case investigators as her current whereabouts were unknown. Early this week, deputies and task force officers had tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department secured a search warrant for the motel room and she was taken into custody there a short time later without incident.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
694
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy