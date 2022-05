FERRIDAY — Delta Charter head coach Christal McGlothin led her team to a 7-9-4 season and a playoff berth. They lost to Louise McGehee in New Orleans 8-0 in the first round of the playoffs but they were the only soccer team in Concordia Parish or Adams County to reach the playoffs. It is her passion for coaching and the success the Lady Storm had this season that makes her the 2022 All-Metro Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO