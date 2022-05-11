ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, it’s hot. Here’s where you can go to cool down around town

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Temperatures in Kansas City are in the 90s this week, with bright sunny conditions expected almost every day. But right now, the city is not planning on any emergency operations to keep residents cool.

“Based on the forecasted temperatures, we are not anticipating a hot weather event,” the city’s emergency operations center team wrote on Friday. “However, if there is a need for someone to cool down from the heat, we would encourage them to visit one of the ten KCMO Community Centers which are open during the day for cooling purposes and so are the Kansas City libraries.”

Every community center is open as a cooling center for members of the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Here are the locations of the ten community centers open during the day in Kansas City:

North:

  • Kansas City North Community Center: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road

  • Line Creek Community Center: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive

Central:

  • Brush Creek Community Center: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard

  • Garrison Community Center: 1124 E. Fifth Street

  • Gregg/Klice Community Center: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

  • Tony Aguirre Community Center: 2050 W Pennway Street

  • Westport Roanoke Community Center: 3601 Roanoke Road

South:

  • Hillcrest Community Center: 10401 Hillcrest Road

  • Marlborough Community Center: 8200 The Paseo Boulevard

  • Southeast Community Center: 4201 E. 63rd Street

You can also visit your local library branch to cool off during the day.

Remember that if temperatures reach the upper 90s, fans do not help relieve the heat and can even make its effects worse . Here are some more tips on staying cool in Kansas City during extreme heat.

Do you have more questions about extreme weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .

Kansas City, MO
