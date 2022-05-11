Playful cattle dog mix, mellow white kitty eager to settle down in forever homes

Butters Beta XYZ

Breed: Cattle dog/boxer mix

Age: 1 year, 2 months old

Some of his likes include other dogs, playtime, his trusty hooman mates, bones (chewy kinds) and being super handsome. Some of his dislikes include small children, untrustworthy scalawags and when people touch his things ... sometimes. So basically what we’re saying is that he’s a dog pirate.

Mochi

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 7

Get ready to fall in love with Mochi. Much like the Japanese rice cake that is his namesake, he is sweet and enjoyed by many. Mochi enjoys the quiet life. He enjoys his penthouse apartment in our cat adoption area where he can settle under blankets and beds and sleep the day away. But he also loves receiving pets, and especially loves being brushed. He’s just more of the strong, silent type. His ideal home would be someone that is OK with him being independent, but he will come out on his own and solicit attention when he’s ready.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Butters Beta XYZ or to see all of our available pets visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt