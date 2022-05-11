Crash sends 2 vehicles being towed flying off overpass

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a strange crash in Pawtucket early Wednesday morning.

A flatbed tow truck went off I-95 around 3 a.m., crashed through a fence and went down into an embankment.

The two cars it was carrying were thrown off and ended up upside down on East Street. One of them was seen wedged up against a utility pole.

Police say no one was inside the cars and the two people who were in the tow truck were both able to get out. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

More tow trucks were brought in to tow away the damaged vehicles.

No word on what led up to the crash.

