ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Crash sends 2 vehicles being towed flying off overpass

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuOOr_0fa75Htt00

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a strange crash in Pawtucket early Wednesday morning.

A flatbed tow truck went off I-95 around 3 a.m., crashed through a fence and went down into an embankment.

The two cars it was carrying were thrown off and ended up upside down on East Street. One of them was seen wedged up against a utility pole.

Police say no one was inside the cars and the two people who were in the tow truck were both able to get out. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

More tow trucks were brought in to tow away the damaged vehicles.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED due to tractor trailer accident

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 East in Vernon is CLOSED while police are investigating a tractor trailer crash. According to police reports, the highway is shut down between Exits 67 and 68. The accident occurred around 5:53 on Saturday morning, Connecticut State Police (CSP) say. Officials with CSP say the...
VERNON, CT
WCVB

Off-duty Massachusetts police officer killed in rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Fatal car crash in Raynham kills two

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced. Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames. The two were extracted...
RAYNHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Cars
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket, RI
Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

Bystanders pull two from fiery Raynham crash that turned fatal

RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant St. for a report of...
RAYNHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: One person injured in shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday night. Police responded to Vermont Ave. in the Washington Park neighborhood shortly after seven o’clock. Our 12 News crew on the scene observed investigators putting down evidence markers near a parked car that had a bullet hole in the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford thieves steal all 4 rims and tires from car at Senior Housing Complex

“My 83-year-old father’s car was vandalized in the parking lot of his senior housing complex on Riverside Ave around 2:00am Wednesday, April 11th. Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Jeep with 3-4 individuals get out and cause the damage. It also appears that there was a lookout vehicle too. All 4 rims and tires were taken and his window was smashed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NBC Connecticut

30-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash in Plainfield

A man was taken to the hospital on Thursday after losing control and falling off his motorcycle in Plainfield. According to the Plainfield Police Department, around 8:25 a.m., emergency crew members responded to the area of 49 Canterbury Road for a report of a motorcycle crash. Police said a 30-year-old...
PLAINFIELD, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes exit 183 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Exit 183-B on I-95 South in Bangor is closed because of a crash. That's the Hammond Street exit. It happened early Friday morning. Crews are diverting traffic away from the area. Maine State Police would not say what led up to the crash or how many...
BANGOR, ME
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Driver Accused of Running Over Motorcyclist in Groton

A 41-year-old Norwich woman has been arrested after running over a motorcyclist in Groton and trying to leave the scene, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Route 12 and Ohio Avenue and officers found the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Bozrah man, conscious and alert.
GROTON, CT
NECN

Man, 20, Found Dead in Parked Car at Mass. State Park

A man who'd been missing for several hours was found dead in a running car parked at a Massachusetts state park in Sturbridge Thursday morning, police said. Officers began searching Wells State Park since at least 3:30 a.m. before the man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, state police said.
STURBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

BB gun fired at car near Warwick apartments

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a BB gun was fired at a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Wednesday. Police responded to the Greenwood Terrace Apartments on Post Road. No injuries were reported, and police said there is no danger to the public.
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Major traffic backup after I-93 crash and car fire in Boston; ‘Expect significant afternoon delays’

BOSTON (CBS) — A car fire and crash involving several vehicles created a major traffic backup on I-93 south in Boston Wednesday afternoon. It happened near Exit 12 and temporarily closed all southbound lanes. The left travel lane reopened shortly after 2 p.m., and the HOV lane will open early to all travel. Massachusetts State Police said there were no reports of injuries. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, but MassDOT told drivers to “expect significant afternoon delays” and seek alternate routes to their destinations.  
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police investigating three calls of shots fired in New Bedford

New Bedford, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police are investigating three calls of shots fired that happened on Thursday night. Police say all three separate shootings happened in the area of Pleasant and Grinnell Street. The first shots fired was around 10:40 p.m. and the second was before midnight. The third shots fired happened around 1 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy