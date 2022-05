Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East Hampton Airport, preparing to shut down on May 17 to reopen as a smaller, quieter airport on May 19 with its name changed to East Hampton Town Airport, has issued a second set of new rules to accompany the first set they issued 10 days ago. The first set reduced the number of planes and helicopters allowed to land there. This set of rules is far more extensive.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO