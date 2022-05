It never ceases to amaze me how fast activists can form to protest. I realize that some protesters are paid, and will travel all over to join a protest. Some people may disagree with this statement. However, my late Asperger college graduate grandson, having a challenging time finding a job, probably a bias against his medical issues, was applying for jobs, and fortunately, we were able to convince him that a paid protester job, traveling to Chicago for a protest, was not a good idea. At the time, almost 10 years ago, the pay was $15 per hour.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO