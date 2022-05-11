ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

By Reuters
 3 days ago
May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine.

"If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do not want that at all," Lavrov said at a news conference in Muscat after talks with his Omani counterpart.

"But I draw your attention to the fact that it is the West that is constantly and persistently saying that in this situation, it is necessary to defeat Russia. Draw your own conclusions."

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ch
3d ago

The only way out for Russia is to provide all Ukrainians with justice. That means reparations for the dead and rebuilding the Ukraine better and bigger then before. It means bankruptcy for Russia, and a chunk of Russia territory, devoid of Russians, for the Ukraine.

M
3d ago

Starts war in Europe, says they don’t want war in Europe. Only “special military operations”

Rob C
3d ago

They also said that they wasn’t going to invade Ukraine too!!!! But they did!!!

