Afterthoughts: Do we dare plant?

Based on the long-range weather app on my phone, I think it may be safe to plant those tender, warm-weather crops in our gardens. Night-time temperatures may not reach very far into the 60s; nevertheless, I’m ready to take the chance and get those tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers in the ground.

That same app revealed that the moon has been waxing toward full since the first of the month. It will continue to grow until it becomes completely full on the 15th. It should remain at the full stage for a few days before it starts to wane. If you plant by the moon signs (as I do) you should have a decent window to plant the seeds of above-ground crops – like beans, corn, melons, and flowers – while the moon is rising.

A couple of years ago, we planted beans in the dark of the moon and nothing came up. I’ll never do that again. Once the moon starts to wane, there will be plenty of time to plant root crops: potatoes, beets, turnips, etc.

I’m not so particular about how full the moon is when I’m setting out plants I’ve purchased from a nursery. However, since our weather has been so cool and windy, I’ll take the time to harden them off in a sheltered spot before I set them in the garden.

I plan to purchase a couple of zucchini and summer squash; but, I may plant a couple of hills of both from seed to help extend the harvest. I could wait until the moon is full again in June, if I do decide to plant successive, above-ground crops.

There wasn’t enough snow during this past winter to protect my lone lavender plant. I fear it did not survive; I don’t see any sign of life in it. The fact that the cats discovered those boxes earlier this year may have contributed to its demise. I don’t want to know what those cats were doing in my plant boxes.

I’d planned to replace the dirt in those boxes before I plant my herbs, anyway. I want to fill one 4x4 box with lavender and hope to find more herbs already started to add to the other box.

Thinking about all these vegetables has reminded me that I’m trying to incorporate more veggies in my diet. I prefer all-in-one meals that include carbs, protein, and vegetables. Stir-fry fits this description perfectly; however, it has become more and more difficult to find my favorite frozen meals – such as Sesame Ginger Stir Fry. I set out to make a homemade version using fresh and canned foods. I made a fairly large batch and froze the extras to have as a quick meal later. The bonus? Lower sodium.

3 c. cooked rice (brown or white) or Ramen noodles as needed.

2 T. sesame or olive oil

2 c. canned, white meat chicken, drained (reserve liquid)

1 lg. onion, cut into strips

1 lg. red, sweet pepper, cut into strips

½ lb. fresh edible-pod peas

1 c. baby corn-on-the-cob

1 c, sliced water chestnuts

2 c. small broccoli florets

1-inch section of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

Sauce:

½ - 1 c. sugar

¼ t. cornstarch

1 c. chicken broth

½ c. water

1/8 c. white vinegar

2 T. each of dark soy sauce and sesame oil

1 t. dried red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, minced

Place 1 ½ c. rice and 3 c. water in oven-safe pan. Cover with foil and bake at 4000F. For 30 minutes or until tender.

In a large frying pan or wok, add 2 T. oil, drained chicken, and prepared/drained vegetables. Stir and fry until vegetables are fork tender. Remove from heat. In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch, stir in broth. Add remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Lower heat, simmer and stir about 5 minutes until sauce thickens. Stir sauce into vegetables and serve over rice or noodles. Freeze rice and vegetables separately.

*****

“I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which He has called you, the riches of His glorious inheritance in His holy people.” Ephesians 1:18 NIV

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Afterthoughts: Do we dare plant?