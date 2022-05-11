ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'On Fire': Senate Democrats Release First Ad After Supreme Court Leak

By Kevin Robillard
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is out with its first ad after the leak of a likely Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a preview of how the party might message on abortion rights ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

The 30-second long ad, backed by an initial five-figure ad buy, suggests a Republican Senate majority would pass a strict national ban on abortion.

“If Senate Republicans win in November, they will light women’s rights on fire,” a female narrator says as burning matches appear on screen. “They will make abortion illegal everywhere. Punishing women, even in cases of rape, incest, or to save a mother’s life. And they’re coming after birth control.”

The ad ends with a call to vote and urges viewers to sign up for text messages from the DSCC , which serves as Senate Democrats’ campaign arm. The ad buy includes a takeover of the MSNBC home page.

While some Senate Republicans have begun discussing a national ban on abortion if Roe is repealed, they are unlikely to go forward with it immediately. President Joe Biden would veto any ban, and the GOP would not have the 60 votes necessary to overcome a Democratic filibuster.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving control to Democrats. Republicans are considered favorites to win back the chamber in November, though races across a number of swing states – Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire – are still considered toss-ups.

Polling shows voters are opposed to overturning Roe, and Democrats believe the unpopular Supreme Court decision could help their candidates in states with electorates with a history of supporting abortion rights, including Nevada and New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 46

MARILYN ZAK
3d ago

They are not taking the right to abortion, they are putting a time limit on how far along you are to be able to get an abortion. After the 1st trimester it should NOT be allowed. It would be up to the INDIVIDUAL STATES!! DISINFORMATION

Reply(4)
19
Lois Ann Dawson
3d ago

it's not even funny that the democrats are now running on the ad over abortion. guess democrats really have nothing to run on but murdering unborn babies...

Reply(6)
11
Danny Hughes
3d ago

Up to 3 months no rights being took u girls can go have as many as u want just have to abort before 3 months now be realistic vote♥red. girlfriend I knew had 5 mmm k.

Reply
5
