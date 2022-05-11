ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 03:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Osage County through 145 AM CDT At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Fairfax, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Hominy Wynona... Pershing MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 1230 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Bayou La Batre, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre and Coden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PERRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bertie, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bertie; Hertford; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elk, east central Cowley and Chautauqua Counties through 145 AM CDT At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Grenola, or 10 miles north of Cedar Vale, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Peru, Elk Falls, Niotaze and Hale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTY At 1234 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Marland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Noble County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTY At 1234 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Marland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Noble County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY PARISH...WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ballard; McCracken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pulaski, northwestern McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Karnak, or 10 miles northwest of La Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include La Center, Kevil, Barkley Regional Airport and West Paducah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Fayette OH. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois East central Jackson County in southern Illinois * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in Carbondale. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cambria around 1115 PM CDT. Carterville around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville and Energy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to develop early this morning over portions of central and southern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but are variable and could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations through 4 am. A dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area if conditions worsen and the lower visibilities become more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

