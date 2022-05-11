ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Portion of Park South Dr. closed after crash downs utility lines

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RR81F_0fa73xbT00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of Park South Drive is closed in south Charlotte after a crash downed utility lines in the area.

The crash was reported before midnight Tuesday night near Archdale Drive, officials said.

A Queen City News crew on scene observed utility crews on scene making repairs Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csw4t_0fa73xbT00

No estimated time of reopening was available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causing delays on I-77 South near Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash is causing heavy delays on southbound Interstate 77 near Troutman Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. at mile marker 42 just north of Charlotte Highway. The right shoulder was closed as of 7:50 a.m. Officials […]
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Property Owner Wants Answers After Construction Crew Bulldozes Her Fence

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
INDIAN LAND, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Truck driver arrested after crash with school bus in SC

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County. Police said Drake Lesley was charged with DUI first and simple possession of marijuana. Lesley attempted to make an exit on Calhoun Memorial Highway around 4:45 p.m. The truck driver cut […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Salisbury suspects flee traffic stop, crash into pole in Charlotte, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people suspected of breaking into vehicles in Salisbury Thursday morning sped away from a traffic stop before eventually crashing into a pole in Charlotte, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was carrying suspects who were reportedly observed breaking […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation off Brookhill Road

Bullets the teens fired struck nearby homes and vehicles. A lack of lifeguards in the area and nationwide could have a huge impact on business. $263 million - that’s how much Chester County Schools is asking for massive improvements to schools across the county. Bigfoot Festival drawing crowds in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Three shootings overnight in Gastonia

A series of separate shootings happened within just hours of each other in Gastonia. Weekend morning show fun: Caroline and Bekah play two truths and a lie. Product Test: Caroline twists Bekah's hair with the Twist Secret. Chef Ernie is kicking off grilling season ahead of Memorial Day. Not a...
GASTONIA, NC
