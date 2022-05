Despite deceleration, yearly rent growth remained in the double digits. Indianapolis multifamily shows fresh signs of improvement, with the metro spared by the worst effects of the health crisis. The average rent was up 0.8 percent on a trailing three-month (T3) basis through February, to $1,121. While growth stood 20 basis points above the U.S. average, rates have continued their decelerating trajectory since the 1.2 percent peak of August last year, in line with seasonal trends. On a year-over-year basis, rates were up 12.9 percent as of February, below the record 15.4 percent national average but levels above what the metro recorded before the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO