Celebration of healthcare workers to be held at Westfield State University

(Mass Appeal) – Meet Fawn & Maple. They need to be adopted together. Fawn’s last guardian said she likes to drag race, doing laps around her cage when it’s playtime. And she urges her sister Maple to join in the fun! She is quite the explorer and will crawl up your sleeve or hang out in your hoodie pocket. One of her favorite things to do is bat around toys hanging from the top of her cage. Nothing like a fit piggy! Fawn will let you pet her on the head and do full body pets. However, don’t overdo it on the back end. Too personal. It’s not unusual for her to make a little wheet, nuzzle into your sleeve and nod off. She is bonded with her sister Maple, who adores playing with wicker balls. She’s like a cat in that she lets you hold her on her terms! Maple does enjoy head and back pets but gets a little shy when strangers pick her up from behind. However, once she’s comfortable, she’s a happy piggy. She is bonded with her sister Fawn.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO