Boost Mobile is giving away free service for playing games

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve found one of the best 70-inch TV deals just for you. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals as well. That price is good for massive $400 savings, as this 4K TV typically costs $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice bonus on such a large piece of tech, making it one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find out there right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO