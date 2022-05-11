ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost Mobile is giving away free service for playing games

By Vikka Abat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, Boost Mobile launches a new way for its users to get free wireless service. Through its new app, BoostOne, subscribers can play and earn Boost Coins to pay for their usage every month. This...

Related
CNET

Boost Mobile Will Let You Pay Your Phone Bill by Watching Ads and Playing Games

Boost Mobile customers now have a new option for saving on their phone bill. They can trim it down -- or pay it entirely -- by watching ads and playing games. Customers can use the carrier's new BoostOne app to watch ads, play simple games and engage with Boost partners to earn the coins that will shave a few cents off their bill at a time. It could be a welcome way to save money, especially given how pricey the best unlimited data plans can be.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

T-Mobile will now let you test drive its home internet for free

T-Mobile launched its 5G home internet service around this time last year with the promise of a low $50 monthly rate, easy setup, and data speeds at least as good as traditional broadband internet. In reality, it’s kind of a mixed bag. This year, it’s hoping to tempt more people away from traditional internet providers with some new offers, starting with a 15-day trial period for the service. Customers who cancel within 15 days of starting the service will get a refund as long as they return the provided internet gateway.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Your wireless bill just got gamified, so you can earn free service

Get ready for free service and phones. Boost Mobile will apply video game design principles to wireless billing. The gamification will give customers the ability to earn free service via Boost Coins. Eventually customers will be able to earn free phones. Boost Mobile is looking to revolutionize the cellular industry,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boost Mobile#Android#Playing Games#Boostone#Retail Wireless
komando.com

Cable companies offering free internet service – See if you qualify

Access to the internet is, for many, a basic necessity. The pandemic has proven a need for stable, high-speed connections so that people can work from home. But it also serves as a vital tool for those looking for employment. Unfortunately, affordable internet access isn’t as widespread as many think....
BUSINESS
