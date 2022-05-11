ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerous Manhattan City offices will be closed on Wednesday

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

City of Manhattan facilities, including City Hall, Municipal Court, the recreation centers, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, Animal Shelter and other City offices, will be closed through the business day on Wednesday for an all-day citywide training....

Little Apple Post

Anna Burson Selected as Riley County Appraiser

(Riley County, KS - May 13, 2022) Riley County Commissioners have announced that Anna Burson has accepted the position of County Appraiser. She will start on May 16th. As County Appraiser, Burson will establish market values for real estate and personal property as defined by Kansas statutes, lead the Appraiser’s Office and be responsible for the listing, classification, and appraisal of all real estate and tangible personal property in Riley County.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

COVID numbers rise moderately in Riley County

T he Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 37 COVID-19 cases for Riley County between May 2-8. The Incidence Rate per 100,000 is 49.8, putting Riley County in the Moderate incidence category which is 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. There have been a total of 13,711...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD cracks down on Pillsbury Crossing regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers have cracked down on regulations at Pillsbury Crossing, which include no alcohol, swimming or parking in the roadway. The Riley County Police Department says officers have already fielded several calls over the past few days to report large groups drinking alcohol and parking their vehicles in the water at Pillsbury Crossing.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Milford Lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
#Citizens
KSN News

Deadly crash closes highway in northeast Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are warning drivers to use caution if they are driving on U.S. Highway 24 near Flush Road in Pottawatomie County. The eastbound lanes are closed, according to sheriff’s deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle going north on Flush Road failed to stop for a stop sign. It […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KENDRICK LAVELL COLLINS JR, 23, Manhattan, Violate protection order; Abuse order per KSA 63105, 63106, 63107; Bond $1000. ASHANNA JAYD SCRIVENS, 21, Junction...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines. Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages. Evergy said metallic balloons have...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD will participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

Riley County police say that beginning on May 22, and continuing through June 4, travelers can expect increased police presence in Riley County as the Riley County Police Department joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday on the south edge of downtown Topeka. The crash was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue. Initial reports indicated a Kia Soul car had crashed at...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Rule change July 1, stay off the sidewalks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1. In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks. The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Biden signs bill to expand Topeka’s Brown vs Board historic site

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined President Biden as he signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law today, providing for inclusion of additional related sites in the National Park System to reflect a more complete story of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in public schools in 1954, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Interior.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Applications are open for the regional leadership program

The board of directors for the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is pleased to announce the application period for the 2022-23 class offering, which will be open May 15-July 16. The cooperative effort among Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie & Wabaunsee Counties, identifies and motivates leaders in the area to ensure growth in the northern Flint Hills region.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

