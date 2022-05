JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although it’s been a quiet start to the day so far, pop-up showers and storms are expected to start developing through this afternoon and evening. In addition to heavy downpours and lightning, gusty winds and small hail could be possible with a few stronger storms. For those that don’t see any rain today, it will be steamy in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Few showers could linger overnight as low temperatures fall back to the 60s and 70s.

