New Jersey is known for its tough exterior. We're a state that's not afraid to be in your face, and we're not one to shy away from some saying what's on our minds. And there's nothing wrong at all with feeling strong. In fact, that's quite a positive trait to have. It's why we have such a tough reputation in the first place, and we should be proud of that.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO