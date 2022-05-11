Predicting Penn State Hoop’s New Uniforms

As you probably already know, the Philadelphia Eagles – and the 31 other teams – have announced their schedule for the forthcoming NFL season. The schedule, which once again features 17 games and takes a tour through the AFC South, has a second-place finisher’s strength and, honesty, falls pretty well in Philly’s favor. The Birds get two gimme games in their first four weeks versus the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, have their bye in Week 7, and get one more game at home than on the road. While going on a three-game road trip from Week 14-16 isn’t ideal, at least Philly largely avoids uber short weeks, as the schedule only has one stretch, from Week 8-9 with only four days off, and it’s coming directly off the bye with the second game against the expected-to-be-bad Houston Texans.

