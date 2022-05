CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Perrone and his daughter Abigail Perrone visited Charlotte Today on to discuss Epipalooza, which is happening this weekend, and how it all began. ABigail was asked what she wanted to do in 22 years, and she said she wanted to draw pictures to help raise money for Epilepsy research. Her dad said, why wait 22 years? Let's do it now! Abigail drew a beautiful picture which is new printed on pins and buttons that can be bought to help raise those funds for Epilepsy research.

