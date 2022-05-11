Is your Kansas City area school doing something awesome? The Star wants to celebrate that

Students across the metro are counting down the days until summer vacation.

It’s been a tough couple of years for educators and students weathering the pandemic and a tough political environment, but Kansas City is home to amazing schools doing remarkable, innovative work in spite of it all.

Our team at The Star wants to look into and celebrate what’s working well in KC area schools, both in and out of the classroom, and we need your help.

What is a program at your school that is serving students exceptionally well?

It could be something that happens in the classroom and supports students academically, like a creative way one teacher gets kids to love math, or emotionally, like this conflict resolution program . Or, it could be an extracurricular activity that is helping students succeed, like Olathe’s low-rider bike club .

We’re looking out for these two qualities:

Some kind of evidence that the program is working well

And some kind of process or framework that could be replicated in another school

If what you’re thinking of doesn’t totally fit with both of those things, that’s OK. We still want to hear about it.

You can share with us using this form below, and your school’s stellar program could be included in a series we’re reporting to highlight and learn from the great work in our schools.

