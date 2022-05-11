Heat to Continue Through Thursday

An early May heat wave broke two records for day time heat. On Thursday, the previous high mark of 92 set in 1956 was broken with a 93 degree mark in the afternoon. Monday’s high of 90 broke the previous mark of 89 set in 1911 as well. A warm, but comfortable day returns across the region today in the mid-80s, before a brief cool down into the 60s Sunday is in the forecast, with temperatures moderating into the 70s through mid-week with periodic chances for storms.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
The Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Randy Wilson Track on Friday. The event celebrated the completion of the new turf and regulation soccer field. Iowa Track legend and Olympian Randy Wilson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “I have been to a lot of stadiums and tracks...
Pleasantville’s girls’ golf squad will begin regional play today as they travel to the Leon Golf and Country Club. The Trojans’ regional meet will be hosted by Central Decatur. Pleasantville is coming off winning their final meet of the season over Southeast Warren Monday. The Trojans will compete with the host, Melcher-Dallas, Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Seymour, Southeast Warren, and Wayne.
Ever wonder who has the most all-time laps completed at the Knoxville Raceway? An easy answer would be Terry McCarl or even Danny Lasoski. Unofficially, however, if you add in the Dunkin Family and their track prep or Pace Truck Driver Wally Price. Price has been driving the pace vehicle since 1978 and he got started driving the pace vehicle because his personal vehicle just happened to be handy.
Both Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas Track and Field Squads took home several tickets to the State Meet at Wayne on Thursday. Twin Cedars Runner Rylee Dunkin has qualified for the class 1A State Meet in three of four events she entered on Thursday. She began the night in the long jump leaping a personal record 16 feet four inches. She also took gold in the 800 and 1500 as well. The only other event she did not automatically qualify in was the 100 where she finished 5th. It was also a great day for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Track and Field Squad on Thursday night as three events qualified for the class 1A State Meet. Logan Godfrey won the long jump, Owen Suntken took 1st in the 110 high hurdles, and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Godfrey… Lucas Harrington, Anthony Schneider, and Suntken took 1st and punched their ticket as well. On the girls side, Gabby Overgaard took 2nd in the shot put and tossed a personal record 34 feet 8.5 inches. She will find out later this weekend if she qualifies as an at-large berth.
Phase 2 work on the Indianola Downtown Reconstruction Project continued this week on Salem and Howard, including the installation of the underground electrical conduit and the bore holes being filled. The Phase 1 benches were installed on the west and south side of the square, and moisture and density testing also completed.
Pleasantville’s girls’ golf squad won their regional meet at Central Decatur, which will send their whole team to regional final play. The Trojans finished with a team score of 418, 55 strokes ahead of the next closest scorer, Wayne. Kristen Roe’s dominant season carried into the postseason, winning her seventh straight meet, scoring a 91. Pleasantville will have three other golfers compete to qualify for state in their district meet. Leah Adreon shot a 104, good for third overall. Emily Roe placed fourth with a score of 107. Riley Thill rounded out the top four for Plasantville with a 116, good enough for sixth overall.
The Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad lost a tough 3-2 decision to Newton on Friday night. The match, proceeding the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate the renovation of Randy Wilson Track was back and forth for most of the 80:00. Both teams were poised to play to the stalemate in the first 40:00, but Hanna Linsley found the net with just over 2:00 left to give Knoxville the lead at the halftime break. After several scoring chances went by the wayside for the Panthers, Newton scored two quick goals to take the lead, but Knoxville responded with a Charlye Willis tally, but Newton got the winner with just over 4:00 left. Knoxville is now 8-7 on the season and will host Centerville on Wednesday to start the class 1A regional. The Panther sports scene shifts from the soccer pitch to the Joel Tonda Tennis Courts on the other side of the high school campus today for the class 1A team regionals. The Panthers will host Newton while Clarke and Chairton will play in first round action. The two winners will battle for a chance to play in the regional final at Saydel on Tuesday against one of four teams in a quadrant that includes Atlantic, Harlan, Creston, and Keumper.
The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
PCM’s girls’ golf squad finished their season with an eighth-place finish in their regional at Williamsburg, while the soccer squad lost to Des Moines Christian. The Mustangs’ girls’ golf squad finished with a team score of 493, 35 strokes behind seventh-place Davis County. Eleigh Davis finished as PCM’s low golfer with a score of 109. Tori Peterson was second on the team with a score of 121. This meet concludes PCM’s season.
The Indianola boys and girls track and field teams will try to qualify for the state meet at the Drake Blue Oval this afternoon in a loaded class 4A district qualifier at Waukee Northwest High School. The top two qualifiers in the events will automatically qualify for state, while the next twelve best performances will earn an at-large bid that will be determined later.
Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
All six of the Central College outdoor track and field team’s multi-event entries are in the top eight after the opening day of action at the American Rivers Conference Championships. In the women’s heptathlon, Krissa Larson is second with 2,428 points and Rayna Sickels is in third with 2,297...
Knoxville Girls Tennis Players Olivia Maasdam and Jaydn Streigle have endured a lot of adversity this season. From both suffering through injury to tough losses, they persevered to qualify for the State Meet in class 1A as runner-up from the regional at Pella Christisan on Wednesday. They began the day by beating a team from Pella 6-4, 6-4 in round one, then in the quarterfinals defeated a duo from Davis County 6-3, 6-0. In the semi-finals they clinched their spot at State with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory over a team from Newton. They lost to an Oskaloosa duo 6-1 and 2-1 after an injury default. Both Streigle and Maasdam told KNIA/KRLS Sports this has been a long time coming.
Pleasantville’s boys’ golf squad placed sixth in their sectional meet at PCM, while the track and field squads will travel to PCM for their state-qualifying meet tonight. The Trojans’ boys’ golf squad finished with a team score of 355, just two strokes behind Chariton. Pleasantville’s low scorers were Jaxx Lovell and Jake Hiemstra, tying for the team lead with 84 each. Ryder Thill rounded out the top three with a score of 93. Following him up was Andrew Pender and Mason Scheve with a score of 95. This meet concludes Pleasantville’s boys’ golf season.
A unique cover band is coming to the Pella Opera House this Saturday night. Mike Schulte, the drummer of The Pork Tornadoes, discusses their first ever performance in Pella. Tickets are available at the Pella Opera House website. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
PCM’s boys’ golf squad will send one golfer to district play, while both track squads have their state-qualifying meet at home. The Mustangs’ boys’ golf squad finished third overall as a team with a score of 336, ten strokes behind second-place Pella Christian. PCM’s low golfer of the meet, Grant Van Veen, advances to district play while finishing with a score of 76. Van Veen’s score was good for tying for second overall with Connor Fisher of Albia. Van Veen will travel to Lincoln Valley Golf Course in West Marshall for district play Monday.
Demolition of the north half of Caldwell Park has begun in anticipation of reconstruction of University and East 8th Streets by the City of Pella and new tennis courts by the Pella Community School District. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling says work has started to remove the old baseball field,...
Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
