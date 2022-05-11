ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-time CMS board member Rhonda Cheek stepping down at end of term

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member will be stepping down at the end of her term in December. District one board member Rhonda Cheek will not seek re-election as previously...

