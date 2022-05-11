Long-time CMS board member Rhonda Cheek stepping down at end of term

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County has announced Bryan Edwards as the new EMS Division Chief. Edwards began his career in emergency services at Anson County in 1988, where he served as an EMT-I Supervisor. In 1990, he moved to Union EMS, where he served as a Paramedic and Field Training Officer for nine years. He then worked at Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) for 16 years. For the past seven years, Edwards served as the Chief of Union EMS. He has also served as a first responder and firefighter with several local Fire Departments including Burnsville VFD, Wadesboro Fire Department, and Wingate Fire Department.
Comments / 0