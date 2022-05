NORWALK, Conn. – The City appears ready to conduct the overdue traffic study the school district needs if it wants to try again with changing high school start times. In 2020, the Board of Education went ahead with its plan to give teenagers an extra hour of shut eye even if COVID-19 had prevented Norwalk Public Schools from doing a traffic study to research what impact the bus schedule changes might have. The buses weren’t full due to the pandemic and all seemed well, but last year, when more students went to school, many of them were late due to gridlock.

