In the 608: Greater Madison Senior Softball League

VERONA, Wis. – The Greater Madison Senior Softball League is back for another year in Verona.

The league started in 2010 as an opportunity for Madison area men, ages 55 and up, to play organized games against other senior men in a fun, safe environment. They have grown and expanded to 24 teams as of 2021 and went co-ed this past year when they signed the first woman up as a team member.

GMSS promotes team play, good sportsmanship, and participation for all players.

They play on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at Verona Community Park.

