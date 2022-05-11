ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Greater Madison Senior Softball League

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZ4Pl_0fa6zqOS00

VERONA, Wis. – The Greater Madison Senior Softball League is back for another year in Verona.

The league started in 2010 as an opportunity for Madison area men, ages 55 and up, to play organized games against other senior men in a fun, safe environment. They have grown and expanded to 24 teams as of 2021 and went co-ed this past year when they signed the first woman up as a team member.

GMSS promotes team play, good sportsmanship, and participation for all players.

They play on Wednesday and Thursday mornings at Verona Community Park.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After stormy four years, the sun shines on Badger graduates

MADISON, Wis. — The Class of 2022 weathered quite the storm. Years of classes altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, a high-stakes presidential election, and unrest surrounding protests for social justice were just a few of the twists and turns that students had to maneuver. But maneuver them they did, and on Saturday as UW-Madison celebrated the Class of 2022, the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hearts for Helping: Silent auction opens Friday morning

MADISON, Wis. — A unique fundraising event is opening up its silent auction to viewers one week before its annual community celebration. The Dane County Boys and Girls Club’s annual “Hearts for Helping” returns Friday, May 20 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The event fundraises for several programs designed to set Madison kids up for success after high school –...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Celebrating Syttende Mai with the Stoughton Norweigan Dancers

MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 Stoughton Norwegian Dancers will be performing their final dances of the season in celebration of Syttende Mai. For over 60 years, the high school dance group has been pleasing audiences with their lively and athletic performances and beautiful bunad costumes. The group has pairs of male and female dancers as well as musicians who play...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Verona, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
City
Verona, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Curling great Matt Hamilton gets first haircut in four years to support brain cancer research

MADISON, Wis. — Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native Matt Hamilton trimmed his famous locks Friday to support brain cancer research. Hamilton’s haircut at the Great Clips in Sun Prairie Friday afternoon was the first time the curling star has gotten a trim in four years. The effort aimed to raise awareness and money for brain cancer research through his...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Night Market returns for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Night Market returned Thursday night for the first time this year. The event allows vendors to showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts and prepackaged foods. “It’s fun to socialize with people and talk to my customers,” baker Ulie Nord from 608 Bakery said....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

RISE Wisconsin holds grand opening of newly expanded Madison location

MADISON, Wis. — A local nonprofit group focusing on providing mental health services to children and families held a grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon for its newly expanded and remodeled facility on Fordem Avenue in Madison. Those with RISE Wisconsin said the timing is significant since the country celebrated Children’s Mental Health Week at the beginning of May, and May...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Blank holds final media briefing as UW-Madison chancellor

MADISON, Wis. — Outgoing University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank spoke to reporters Tuesday in her final media briefing as the university’s leader. Blank, at times emotional, touted the university’s accomplishments during her nine-year tenure, including efforts to make UW-Madison more financially stable. She highlighted the university’s work in expanding summer programs, increasing research dollars and fundraising, which have allowed...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Star Wars toy exhibit opens in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A new Star Wars exhibit is now open at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Jarrod Roll, a Star Wars enthusiast and collector, presented “The Star Wars Revolution” at the grand opening of the exhibit, titled The Nostalgia Awakens, Wednesday night. The exhibit features 100 unique action figures with dozens more filling vehicles and playsets. There...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews repaired multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All lanes reopened by around 7:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Buckles were reported around...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Businesses, police gear up for downtown crowds with expected protest, UW-Madison graduation

MADISON, Wis. — With a weekend that could draw thousands of people to downtown Madison approaching quickly, John Hayes has learned to adapt. “It’s kind of made us more aware of what can happen because it did happen,” explained Hayes. Hayes, the president of Goodman’s Jewelers, saw his small business on State Street broken into and looted during a 2020...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD: Too early to say how many students missed class Thursday due to heat

MADISON, Wis. — Students and teachers in schools without air conditioning are again dealing with warm classrooms Thursday as temperatures hit new records in Madison. On Wednesday, News 3 Now spoke with multiple teachers and parents of students at Franklin Elementary School who voiced concerns about classroom temperatures reaching the upper 80s, distracting students from learning.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy