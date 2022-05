Pal predicted that the next four weeks would be “highly unsettling.” He said positions will get taken out and shot, and there may be no safe place for investors. The founder and CEO of Global Macro Investor Raoul Pal has stated his “macro views” on the ongoing crypto bear market. Pal compared the crypto market fall to the bear market that occurred in June 2021. He also related the panic within the market to the flash crash of March 2020. Notably, the global markets, including tech stocks and crypto, are bleeding. While the tech market has been recording billions of losses, crypto investors complain as the market trembles.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO