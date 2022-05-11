ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

COVID funds will pay for water, sewer and broadband upgrades

By Keith Pearlman, Daily Sun Specialty Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Sumter County will use federal money to assist Wildwood with water and sewer projects needed for expansion of industrial sites in the western part of the city. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to use about $4.5 million to help fund three projects that will increase capacity for water and sewer along State...

Villages Daily Sun

Residents find ways to adapt to squeeze at the gas pump

As gas prices continue to rise, John Strong is happy to live close to places he usually visits. “We can either walk to the recreation centers or we can take the golf cart to the golf course or the restaurants,” the Village of Cason Hammock resident said. Strong has...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Local hospitals grading higher in patient safety

After only two years under the orange and blue UF Health banner, The Villages hospital is earning higher marks in health care quality and safety for its patients. UF Health The Villages Hospital, along with its sister facility in Leesburg, earned a “B” grade this week from the Leapfrog Group in its spring ratings of approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals, representing an improvement from “C” for the two hospitals last fall. Leapfrog grades hospitals after reviewing 28 different criteria that gauge hospital safety and care for what was more than 30,000 inpatients and 79,000 emergency department visits in the last year at the two hospitals. The improvement also comes less than a year after Heather Long, senior vice president and COO of UF Health Central Florida, started her job last June. Long immediately began building a deeper leadership team that is laser-focused on quality care and hospital employees.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Vespians to present ‘Bible Bits’ at Villages church

New Covenant United Methodist Church hosts “Bible Bits” at 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday in the Fellowship Center at the church, 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages. Presented by The Villages-based theater company The Vespians, Bible Bits is a rollicking but relevant look at some of the most famous stories of the Old Testament.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The Villages Sunshine Sisters spreads smiles around community

When it comes to describing the Sunshine Sisters of The Villages, Gigi Talbot paints the perfect picture: “Just imagine smiling with red lipstick and flowers in your hair in a polka dot hoop skirt.”. The Sunshine Sisters is a new resident lifestyle group dedicated to bringing positivity to The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villages Honor Flight hosts one of its biggest fundraisers

Despite the heat, local golfers teed up in support of Villages Honor Flight for its annual golf tournament fundraiser Friday. For the ninth year, Villages Honor Flight hosted one of its biggest fundraisers of the year to raise money to support its mission of sending local veterans on free trips to Washington, D.C., to see their war monuments.
WASHINGTON, DC
Villages Daily Sun

Mixed emotions for VHS students at Senior Walk

More than 200 students walked the halls of The Villages High School one final time Friday. Many stopped along the way to shake hands, hug teachers and members of administration or to take a quick photo or video for social media. When students emerged through the main building’s double doors into the courtyard, their families were waiting with balloons, flowers and signs. The cheers and applause were thunderous. Landyn McClellan was among the 214 seniors taking their last steps through the hallways Friday.
THE VILLAGES, FL

