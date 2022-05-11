COVID funds will pay for water, sewer and broadband upgrades

After only two years under the orange and blue UF Health banner, The Villages hospital is earning higher marks in health care quality and safety for its patients. UF Health The Villages Hospital, along with its sister facility in Leesburg, earned a “B” grade this week from the Leapfrog Group in its spring ratings of approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals, representing an improvement from “C” for the two hospitals last fall. Leapfrog grades hospitals after reviewing 28 different criteria that gauge hospital safety and care for what was more than 30,000 inpatients and 79,000 emergency department visits in the last year at the two hospitals. The improvement also comes less than a year after Heather Long, senior vice president and COO of UF Health Central Florida, started her job last June. Long immediately began building a deeper leadership team that is laser-focused on quality care and hospital employees.

