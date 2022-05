The Penn State Berks LaunchBox is a business accelerator located in downtown Reading working with entrepreneurs and new businesses. The Berks LaunchBox offers business accelerator programs, mentoring, coworking space for startups, makerspace with equipment for prototyping, and webinars focused on developing a business. The goal of the Berks LaunchBox is to assist early-stage entrepreneurs and startup companies with the tools and resources they need to launch and grow in Greater Reading. Over the past five years, they have provided classes, seminars or workshops to entrepreneurs and start-up business leaders. In 2021, over half of their clientele were returning program participants and nearly half were minority entrepreneurs.

