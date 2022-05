The 2022 Formula 1 season is now six races old and we’ve already seen a bunch of drama unfold over the last couple of months. Team Ferrari got off to an early lead in the Constructors Championship with two wins in their first three races. Charles Leclerc earned both of those wins, one at the Bahrain Grand Prix and the other in Australia. Thanks to this hot start, team Ferrari currently leads all teams with 157 points.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO