Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.

MOORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO