Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

By News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck...

Semi Truck Collides With Train In Claremore

A semi truck was hit by a train after the truck stopped on the tracks Saturday afternoon in Claremore. The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m. According to Claremore police, while the truck was stopped, a car was making a turn in front of the truck. The other vehicle's turn caused a delay and allowed for the crossing bars and crossing bells to sound as the train neared.
CLAREMORE, OK
Three-Vehicle Collision Causes Gas Line Hit In NW OKC

A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Three taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-35 in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.
MOORE, OK
Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire In Owasso

Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning. Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely. According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house. Contractors say they believe the...
OWASSO, OK
At Least 1 Person Taken Into Custody In Standoff

Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
48-year-old man dead after crash in Muskogee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
Man dies in Muskogee County car accident

TAFT, Okla. — A car crash killed a man in Muskogee County Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around noon, 48-year-old Billy Arnett, of Fort Gibson, was driving eastbound on West MLK Boulevard in Taft, when his truck left the roadway at Pine Street. The truck went...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
Osage County Man Injured in Crash

An Osage County man is hospitalized after a vehicle accident caused by a medical episode. The incident occured around 4:40pm on Wedneday on a county road 5 miles west of Avant, OK in Osage County where a 2007 Nissan Titan Pickup driven by Cleve Dale Javine,80, of Barnsdall, suffered some sort of medical episode and departed the roadway to the right striking an embankment and a fence and flipped unknown amount of times coming to rest on its wheels.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton. Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died. One person was transported to...
LAWTON, OK

