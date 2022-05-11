Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a rollover accident on the city's northwest side. The accident was reported at the intersection of West Memorial Road eastbound and North Portland Avenue. One vehicle was rolled over on its side while a lawn service truck appeared to have crashed into...
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located near Southeast 89th Street and South Hiwassee Road. Fire officials said they didn't find anyone in the home when they checked the premises. Firefighters said they now have the fire under control and are just working...
A semi truck was hit by a train after the truck stopped on the tracks Saturday afternoon in Claremore. The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m. According to Claremore police, while the truck was stopped, a car was making a turn in front of the truck. The other vehicle's turn caused a delay and allowed for the crossing bars and crossing bells to sound as the train neared.
A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.
MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.
A family’s stop at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station turned into a parent's worst nightmare on Thursday night. Oklahoma City police say the incident began as something they see fairly often; a car being stolen while left running. According to police, the man left his 3-year-old son in...
A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside. Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland. Police say the suspect...
Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning. Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely. According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house. Contractors say they believe the...
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family says a lightning strike is to blame for their house catching fire Friday morning. A flash and boom woke up Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.. Then, one home with five people inside caught fire. Smoke poured out of the house and filled the street.
Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
TAFT, Okla. — A car crash killed a man in Muskogee County Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around noon, 48-year-old Billy Arnett, of Fort Gibson, was driving eastbound on West MLK Boulevard in Taft, when his truck left the roadway at Pine Street. The truck went...
An Osage County man is hospitalized after a vehicle accident caused by a medical episode. The incident occured around 4:40pm on Wedneday on a county road 5 miles west of Avant, OK in Osage County where a 2007 Nissan Titan Pickup driven by Cleve Dale Javine,80, of Barnsdall, suffered some sort of medical episode and departed the roadway to the right striking an embankment and a fence and flipped unknown amount of times coming to rest on its wheels.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Highway 412 is open again at 49th West Avenue after a highway sign was struck by a semi-trailer. According to officials, no one was injured after the semi-trailer struck the sign, causing it to fall.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton. Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died. One person was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who they say stole a gun out of a vehicle at a gas station. Police say the man at the top of the page stole a gun from the OnCue gas station on NE 23rd and Santa Fe.
