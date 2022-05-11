Job interviews today at Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI

May 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Look who’s 103, has her cake and is eating it, too! Happy 103rd birthday to Doris Yacht of Cedar Community in West Bend, WI. Doris’ family made her day special and shared a delicious cake with residents and team members at Cedar Community.
West Bend, WI – Anticipation is everything… especially when it comes to the opening of Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI. The Katris family is as excited as everyone else to get the doors open and food on the table. Below is the latest look at the interior remodel and a first look at the menu.
Hartford, WI – Triton Trailers in Hartford, WI is one of the oldest and most trusted aluminum trailer manufacturers in North America. There is a hiring event today, Friday, May 13 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 857 West State Street in Hartford. The company’s premium brand...
May 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Monday, May 16, 2022, the West Bend Common Council will consider a proposal to fill in the Regner Park Pond and make it a 3-foot wading pond. The City Attorney said that modification will allow the pond to operate...
May 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “The City of West Bend has determined it to be necessary for the health and safety of residents” … is how the introduction reads on an updated ordinance to be addressed by the West Bend Common Council on Monday, May 16, 2022.
West Bend, WI – Collector cars and coffee at Auto Safety Center, 3700 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Cars & Coffee has three parking lots full of collector cars, Vintage cars, street rods, and coffee. Come join us 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
May 14, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – A ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 to dedicate the opening of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI. The building is formerly home to The Amerahn Dance Hall and Steve & Mary’s Minor Bar.
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
West Bend, WI –The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) announces a new family-friendly program, Second Saturday, that turns the entire museum into a destination for art experiences every month. MOWA members can drop-in for art-making projects, live entertainment, and other art-inspired activities throughout the museum. Second Saturday begins on...
WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
May 13, 2022 – Washington County, WI – John R. Canales passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of John J. and Mary M. (Nee Martinez). He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Nee Wicklund) Canales.
Juneau County, WI – The Elroy-Sparta State Trail will officially reopen after being closed for several years due to flooding. The DNR will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, celebrating the reopening of the recently repaired, historic trail, followed by a “first ride” and refreshments.
West Bend, WI – The new Trail’s Edge Apartments, 250 S. Forest Avenue, are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of Downtown West Bend, our tenants will benefit from:. -Direct access to the Eisenbahn Trail. -Nearby Riverwalk. -The Museum of Wisconsin...
Funds will support renovation of vacant building into comprehensive community center inclusive of space for nonprofit health and wellness service providers, and access to nutritious food and workforce training opportunities. On May 11, Governor Tony Evers joined local leaders on Milwaukee’s Near West Side to announce that he intends to...
Washington County, WI – Tonight is a Friday Fish Fry special you won’t want to miss out on at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 Hwy. 167, Hubertus, WI. Per Wisconsin tradition, Bilda’s offers an all-you-can-eat Friday Night Fish Fry special – beer-battered cod, potato-crusted cod, or half & half, served with french fries & coleslaw. Bilda’s also offers beer-battered lake perch and baked cod (traditional or cajun). There’s a choice for every guest.
PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews repaired multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All lanes reopened by around 7:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Buckles were reported around...
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man is dead after his boat was discovered empty on Lake Michigan Thursday. The US Coast Guard reported that they were searching for the man in the water shortly before 7:30 PM. Crews from as far away as Traverse City and Chicago flew in by...
Washington County, WI – Washington County is seeking applications for County Board Supervisor – District 11 to fill the unexpired Board term of Timothy Michalak ending April 16, 2024. Interested candidates must reside in District 11 (City of Hartford, Wards 1, 3, 4, 10), be at least 18...
May 13, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Happy 50th anniversary Mike and Linda Fechter. Newly married Mike and Linda above on May 13, 1972. Mike was a long-time employee at Gehl Company, and Linda worked at Serigraph. “My parents taught me strength and determination, honesty and trust,”...
West Bend, WI – When one of our Schreiber Foods employees (we call ourselves “partners”) went on a mission trip to help kids at an orphanage in Puebla, Mexico, the entire plant wanted to help. “I was blown away by the response of partners here,” said Juan...
