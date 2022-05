Crime is on the rise here on Long Island and now that it’s vacation time, you need to consider how you’re going to protect yourself, your family, and the things that matter most. All Action Alarm has been the leader of protection on Long Island for over 40 years. There is a lot of misinformation being spread about how to protect your home. DIY systems are quick to install…but are they effective? Do they provide police station monitoring? Are they easy for potential burglars to override?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO