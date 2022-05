Inflation is hitting Hard Rock International in Las Vegas, where the company is planning to build a resort, and at its casinos throughout the country. "There's no doubt that in most regional gaming markets that customer is a day-tripper, utilizing gasoline to get to the facility. And when that's up 30% to 40%, that's going to be problematic," CEO Jim Allen said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO