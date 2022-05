Steamboat Radio News by Shannon Lukens. The City of Steamboat Springs is hosting an Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event on Saturday. You can learn more about electric vehicles, especially if you’ve been thinking about buying one. It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds parking lot. Cars on hand so far to drive include a Tesla 3, LEAF, Ford MachE Mustang, a BMW iX, and a Mini Cooper EV. Visit www.SteamboatSprings.net/EV for more information and to sign up for a spot to take a test drive.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO