We’ll miss you, Melinda Henneberger. Will The Star keep the heat on the KCK police?

Continue the cause

I am so sorry to see Melinda Henneberger leave The Kansas City Star. (May 1, 19A, “Goodbye, Star readers, and a big thank-you”) At least she has been recognized with a Pulitzer Prize for the extraordinary work she did to try to bring ex-Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski to justice. I’m really concerned that since she’s gone, no one will keep up the pressure on the FBI and the KCKPD to prosecute Golubski.

I’ll repeat what Henneberger asked: “Why is Roger Golubski, an accused rapist and former KCK cop, still walking around free?” Women’s lives matter.

- Beckie Rogers, Shawnee

Loan sanity

All this talk about abolishing student loan debt brings about the same old comments by the same old political parties. There are two views, pro and con, with nothing in between.

I agree, the cost of higher education has gotten to the point of being unaffordable and something has to be done. Instead of doing nothing, Congress has perfected one thing: Students continue to suffer. This continues moreso with today’s inflation.

While debating the issue, why doesn’t Congress start the ball rolling by forgiving the interest many students are being charged on their student loans? That would be a big savings for these struggling students past and present. Making student loans interest-free could enable them to pay off their loans at a faster rate. There should be a way to ensure interest-free loans aren’t being made to the wealthy. Some always try to beat the system and take advantage of the situation.

As a nation, we can’t afford to not educate our people to the highest level of their abilities if we want to remain a world leader.

- Larry Bilotta, Kansas City

Minority rule

The recent leaked Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, if published as is or slightly modified, has not just raised the level of heated debate and protest. Its apparent legal reasoning, completely dismissive of legal tradition of respecting precedents (and which would make a first-year law student laugh), has done more than just raise temperatures. It has added to the divisiveness in our country and might, to some extent, add to the growing demand for some states, such as California, to become independent.

Today, we are ruled by a Supreme Court that is constituted as it is by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s arguably unconstitutional refusal to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee. Additionally, our Electoral College system, gerrymandering and intentional restriction of voting rights mean that the majority often is being ruled by a minority.

This is surely not democracy. Decisions do have consequences, none of which appears to be good for our country.

- Geoffrey E. Allen, Lee’s Summit

A poor choice

My thanks to you for your horrible choice of the front-page photo and accompanying story about Donald Trump and the Republicans in Sunday’s paper. (“Red all over”) It was Mother’s Day, and I certainly didn’t want to be reminded about a former president who incited an insurrection to overthrow our democracy and a political party that is bent on taking away the rights of women, many of whom are mothers.

What a way to celebrate such a special day.

- Lynda Laughlin, Kansas City

Royals tough?

It matters the most when it counts the most.

Being spring training champions, as our Royals were in 2021, or even having a winning record in the Grapefruit League only glitters on the Arizona sand a bit when the stretch from Opening Day until the All-Star Game turns into lemons.

Long before the dog days of August, the big dogs’ distance from a litter of pups as contenders leaves pretenders chasing their tails, going in a repetitious circle out of the race — echoing a familiar theme saying we just need to wait until next year.

Hype during the final couple months of a baseball season is customarily no more than a lot of hot air, because teams’ fortunes are usually determined in the first half of the season. There has to be a shot after the All-Star Game, or a team has already blown its shot.

A contender fields a lineup that produces when it matters most, during the first 81 games of the season. That’s a measurement that separates the men from the boys. Players who can handle the pressure cooker that is Major League Baseball excel when the heat is on.

Mental toughness and adaptability need better evaluating by our Royals.

- Mike George, Springfield, Missouri