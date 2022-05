A flow from the Atlantic Ocean with a disturbance to our south will give us cloudier weather for the end of the week. Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. There can be a touch of drizzle in some places during the morning east of I-99. There will be a scattering of showers around during the midday and afternoon with a thunderstorm in spots. Highs Friday will be mostly in the upper 60s to the lower 70s; however, some places west of Route 219 will reach higher into the 70s. A scattering of showers seems likely on Saturday with a thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

