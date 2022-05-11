ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analyst Says Peloton Could Flash A Buy Signal Soon: What To Watch For

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HFP2_0fa6wiBZ00

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares sank further into negative terrain on Tuesday after it reported disappointing first-quarter results and issued weak guidance.

Further Downside Limited: TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is optimistic that a turnaround could be in the cards.

The analyst noted that Peloton shares have declined nearly 50% since April 7, when he tweeted that the company cut all component orders for 2022. A further downside could be limited, the analyst said.

Kuo also provided cues for investors to identify the bottom in the stock.

"The best way to check if $PTON's worst is over is to keep an eye on when it starts replacing orders," the analyst said.

Chase The Few Fitness Freaks: Peloton needs to make as much money as possible from the few people who are passionate about fitness, Gene Munster of Loup Funds said. It should target this group with both hardware and software, he added.

"To those members: Peloton is a drug, and they're willing to pay a lot for it," Munster said.

The analyst also said the new CEO Barry McCarthy is the right person to turn the company around.

"I was impressed with his pragmatic conference call and conservative outlook," the analyst said.

He believes that this formula will win over investors in the long run.

Peloton shares, which slumped 8.70% to $12.90 on Tuesday, reversed course and traded 5.43% higher at $13.60 in the after-hours session, according to BenzingaPro data.

Photo courtesy: Peloton

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why These 3 CyberArk Analysts Cut Price Targets Despite Q1 Beat-And-Raise

Although Cyberark Software Ltd CYBR reported disappointing first-quarter revenue of $127.6 million, its earnings were better than Street expectations and management raised the full-year guidance. Mizuho Securities On CyberArk Software: Analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy rating for the company while lowering the price target from $205 to $180. “CYBR...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Proterra Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Proterra PTRA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Proterra. The company has an average price target of $8.5 with a high of $11.00 and a low of $5.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Share Their Views On Affirm Post Q3 Beat

Analysts offered a mixed opinion on Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM post Q3 results. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $36. FQ3 GMV beat the high-end of guidance by 6%; ex-Peloton growth was 97%. Affirm extended the Shopify Inc SHOP exclusive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Baidu's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Baidu BIDU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
Person
Will Chase
Benzinga

Bad Dog! Is Dogecoin Headed To 5 Cents? Here's Why Bulls Need To Step In

Dogecoin DOGE/USD spiked up 16% at one point during the 24-hour trading session that began on Thursday at 8 p.m. but by Friday afternoon, the crypto had retraced about 9% from its high-of-day. The spike higher offered some relief to traders and investors holding the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which plummeted...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Tfi Securities#Chase#Loup Funds#Benzingapro Data
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: General Motors, Plug Power, Disney, Twitter, Palantir And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After falling all week, stocks saw a surge of buying on Friday, as traders continued to navigate the market volatility being driven by ongoing supply chain issues, sky-high inflation and continued geopolitical unrest.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Affordable Apple TV Coming In 2H22: Prominent Analyst Says It Will Close Gap With Competitors

Apple, Inc. AAPL is having a strong launch period in the second half of the year that could help the stock bounce back from the tech sell-off. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Friday said Cupertino could launch a new Apple TV in the second half. The analyst expects the product to be priced competitively and help the company narrow the gap with its competitors.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

BlackRock Whale Trades For May 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BlackRock BLK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Affirm's Q3 Earnings Rip

When a stock has been on your “buy” radar and has been going straight down for months, it's hard to pull the trigger to get long. On the other hand, when the stock puts in a potential bottom and then explodes after an earnings report, the question is whether to chase it higher, wait for a pullback, or even fade the pop.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Generac Hldgs's Recent Short Interest

Generac Hldgs's (NYSE:GNRC) short percent of float has risen 53.92% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.96 million shares sold short, which is 4.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 37.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 30.9 million, which is 5671.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 13, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 51.28% at $0.06. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 22.60% at $0.11. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 17.36% at $2.84. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 16.47% at $0.13. cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 16.32% at $0.73. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy