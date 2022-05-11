ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Are Searching For 'Elon Musk Taj Mahal' On Google

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
Data from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google shows that searches for keyword combinations of Taj Mahal and Elon Musk shot up after the latter recalled his visit to the mausoleum in 2007.

What Happened: According to Google Trends, people flocked to keywords related to Musk and the Mughal monument after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO tweeted about his admiration for historical Indian monuments, saying the Taj Mahal was "truly a wonder of the world."

The data showed that people in India and to an extant in the U.S. were all curious to see what the world's richest person said about the 17th century UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, also shared pictures of the world's richest person's grandparents from 1954 when they visited the monument in Agra en route while flying on a single-engine propeller plane from South Africa to Australia.

Musk's tweet set off a buzz among Indian users of Twitter Inc's TWTR social media platform, who wondered if another Musk family trip to India was on the cards; several even took to the microblogging site to invite Musk to visit India once again.

FLORIDA STATE
