Rachaad White has a ways to go before he is the starting running back for the Buccaneers, but it’s hard not to pull for the kid. Some guys just look the part as NFL players. Above every single other trait, the one that matters the most is an insatiable love for the sport. Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White is showing that he is willing to do anything and everything possible to become the player that he thinks he can become.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO