Kimberly Kaye Bonner

ELIZABETHTON - Denise Petroskey Kendall, age 69, of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Walter Petroskey and Dorothy Petroskey. Denise was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was known as “sunshine” and the “best patient” at every facility and doctor’s office her health required her to use. She was the backbone of her family, making sure each person lived up to their full potential and sure did not mind to tell you if you were not. She attended Faith FWB Church.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO