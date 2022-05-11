ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Kimberly Kaye Bonner

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Gary John Alber

Gary Alber passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning, May 13, 2022. Gary was a graduate of Milligan College and was a CPA for 27 years. After moving back to Johnson City, he was employed as comptroller by Wilson Pharmacy for 18 years before retiring. He continued to work as a consultant for several businesses while retired. Gary was a longtime member of the Johnson City Country Club. Although numbers were his specialty, he was foremost a people person. He had an extremely caring and compassionate nature and a great sense of humor.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lois Ann Hodge Ward

ELIZABETHTON - Lois Ann Hodge Ward, 83, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital following an extended illness. A native of Carter County she was born March 13, 1939 to the late John & Alice Morton Hodge. She was retired from the Carter County School System after 30 plus years as a cook. Lois loved Blue Grass Music. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church but attended Valley Forge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ward and two sisters: Wilma Hampton and Carol Treadway.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, TN
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Gray, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary L. Stapleton

JOHNSON CITY - Mary L. Stapleton, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born June 25, 1934 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Aloysius and Louisa (Peddar) Smith. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Stapleton Seitzinger.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Alan Wiseman Shelton

Alan Wiseman Shelton, age 82, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a month-long battle with a brain injury resulting from a fall. Alan was born to Oscar and Violet Chapman Shelton in the Shelton Laurel community of Madison County, North Carolina, on August 30, 1939. His family moved to Washington County, Tennessee, when Alan was a young boy. He graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He later graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Thelma Lue Sneyd

JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Lue Sneyd, age 84 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Dave and Ida Morton Campbell, born to them on September 12, 1937 in Washington County. She united in marriage to Carl Sneyd and to this union, two loving sons were born. She was a homemaker and attended the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Denise Petroskey Kendall

ELIZABETHTON - Denise Petroskey Kendall, age 69, of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Walter Petroskey and Dorothy Petroskey. Denise was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was known as “sunshine” and the “best patient” at every facility and doctor’s office her health required her to use. She was the backbone of her family, making sure each person lived up to their full potential and sure did not mind to tell you if you were not. She attended Faith FWB Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Doris McKee Clark

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28. Mrs. Doris McKee Clark, age 87, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Clark was born June 24, 1934,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter Stockton

ERWIN - Carter Stockton, age 89, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A native of Erwin, Carter is a son of the late Hubert and Mindy (Tipton) Stockton. He was a member of Erwin Church of Christ and was a Pipefitter by trade. Carter loved his grandchildren and dog. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and making a good trade. In addition to his parents, Carter is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lillian (Tipton) Stockton and his daughter, Cathy Jo Buck.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

William Joel Hedges

PINEY FLATS - William Joel Hedges, 79, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Bill was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Audrey Hedges. A longtime resident of the tri-cities Bill had a varied career, working for ITT, Jefferson Pilot, and Ray’s Heating/Air. He also had a gratifying career in real estate as an owner/agent with Realty Executives. He was a proud member of Business Networking International (BNI).
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Racks by the Tracks roars back for 2022

KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 craft beer, wine, seltzer and sangrias to a post-COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands. Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge of downtown...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Lillian Coyne Byerly

DELTONA, FL - Lillian Coyne Byerly, 96, of Deltona, Florida passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. A complete obituary may be found by visiting the funeral home’s website. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Byerly family via www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E....
DELTONA, FL
Johnson City Press

Robert Neal Worthy

Robert Neal Worthy went to join his father, Bobby Neal Worthy and sons Christopher Worthy and Triston Pace on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Mechelle Pace Worthy; daughter, Mariah Shyneal Worthy; and friend, Crystal Greer. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 14, 2022,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 15

May 15, 1872: Carter County Republicans met in Elizabethton. The Honorable H. C. Smith, J. B. Miller, Col. John K. Miller, A. R. Toncray and John C. Smith were appointed to be delegates to attend the State Republican Convention in Nashville. (Source: Later History of Carter County, 1856 – 1980, Frank Merritt.)
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lucas Kazmier

In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Greg DePriest officiating. Lucas’ service may...
GRUNDY, VA
Johnson City Press

‘Sunday with Friends’ welcomes Southwest Virginia’s Lee Smith

ABINGDON, Va. — Lee Smith, one of Southwest Virginia’s most beloved writers, will be the featured speaker during “Sunday with Friends” at the public library in Abingdon on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. Smith has recently published a novella, “Blue Marlin.” Originally included in an...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

43rd season of "Liberty!" begins on June 3

ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will make debut its 43rd season in just three weeks. The first performance of Tennessee's official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy